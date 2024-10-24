A Nigerian lady cried after her boyfriend went on one knee and proposed to her on her Convocation Day

A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on her convocation day.

While she was taking photos, the young man knelt behind her, and when she saw him, she was stunned.

Man proposes to girlfriend on graduation day. Photo: empress_balqees

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video shared by @empress_balqees on TikTok.

Lady gets engaged on graduation day

The lady cried as she received the ring from her boyfriend, who also presented her with a bouquet.

Many onlookers surrounded the couple and took videos and pictures of them.

She captioned the video:

“Double Congratulations To Me.”

Reactions trail proposal on convocation day

Many people who came across the footage congratulated the lady on her graduation and reacted to the proposal.

@Niffypearl said:

"Who’s else is smiling like mumu when watching this video. congratulations babe."

@Ayo celeb said:

"See how werey they smile you don forget say me and you no guide."

@zainny said:

"Why do people choose to waste time before accepting the ring."

@PERFUMEVENDORINKOSOFE T-SCENTS said:

"Who notice say the photographer dey cry. wey tin be him own now. emotional."

@bigjike3 said:

"See as I Dey smile like mumu and I no get babe."

@OTE said:

"I need an invite o two congratulations in one day girl you’re graced. double congratulations to you."

