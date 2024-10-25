May Edochie seemed to be having a great time in Doha as seen in one of her posts on Instagram

In the post, she spoke about removing the debris and pain and fans tried to decode who she was referring to

She also shared a lovely video of how she stepped out for a conference as fans reacted massively in the comment section

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, May Edochie, seemed to be having a time of her life as she stepped out in Doha.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of three had jetted out to Doha in presidential style. She also teased fans with pictures taken at the airport.

May Edochie attends conference. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, she was oozing class and style as she stepped out for a conference. In the caption of the video she shared, she noted that it was time to remove the debris of her life and transform her pain into purpose.

May Edochie teases fans with video

The woman, who is engulfed in a lawsuit with her husband, shared a video of her look as she tagged her designer.

May Edochie wore a polka dot elegant trouser and a white long sleeve top. Her appearance looked simple but very classy.

See the post here:

What fans said about May Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@ukamaka_ndukwe_ezeonwuka:

"Wetin I for do if I no be maynation?whatttttt your shine and grace loud. I really thank God for your life, you are indeed an inspiration to many and I love u so much.."

@benetscot:

"See class, intelligence. You are far above that man. Yet you sat behind and gave your star for that man to shine all in the name of Marriage."

@oilgas_25:

"How did Queen May become so famous and so successful immediately Yul left.? You that’s reading this, don’t panic when people you start life with leave you. Is better they leave than God to leave. When men reject you, God select you. Queen may you’re doing well and may this blessing continue."

@yourgirlamaka:

"Beautiful never been prouder of someone like this."

@bensonokonkwo_official_:

"The love is real."

@roseylafleur:

"Divine May."

@esthersmegahairofficialpage:

"My queen shine on shine."

@mamaejiro1:

"The Celebrity Queen."

@nnekakitchen:

"Massive tagging."

@rytaddiva:

"It’s the simplicity but with a bold statement for me. Queen May taking over nations in God’s divine purpose."

May Edochie features in movie

Legit.ng had reported that the producer of the movie Edochie featured in had released a teaser and fans can't keep calm about it.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Peeps promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng