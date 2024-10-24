A Nigerian lady has set out an ambitious target for herself as she aims to ride on a motorcycle from Nigeria to Morroco

She posted a brief itinerary of her journey showing she has arrived in Ondo, from Lagos en route to Abuja

She said she went to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba where she graduated to reminisce memories

A Nigerian lady is currently on an ambitious journey of riding a motorcycle from Nigeria to Morrocco.

She is sharing the story of the journey and her experiences on TikTok and she recently posted an update.

According to Ebaide, she went from Lagos to Ondo state, where she visited the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba.

Ebaide said she graduated from AAU years ago and she decided to pass there to reminisce her memories.

Her words:

"I've heard nothing about this University since I graduated. It was a huge pleasure to be back here. I'd probably have entered the school if it was in session, but just parking and taking pictures sufficed. I had big dreams when I was in the University, but even my biggest dreams were nothing close to what l'm doing today. Never did I ever picture myself riding a motorcycle back to this school as a world traveler. OMG! My life is so brilliant! I'd always say this; if I knew how awesome my future years would be, my mental health would have suffered less. The most beautiful thing is that I haven't even scratched the surface of my greatness. My future will be so bright that my today dreams couldn't possibly conceive it..."

Reactions as a lady rides bike from Nigeria to Morocco

@Tiwalade762 said:

"All hail Adekunle ajasin university akungba."

@Wandy said:

"So na my school self you graduate from."

Lady drives car from London to Lagos

Nigerians gathered in their numbers to sing and welcome the lady who drove a car from London to Lagos.

Pelumi Nubi embarked on the adventure on January 30, vowing to drive in her small car called 'Lumi' from Europe to Nigeria.

She arrived after many weeks of driving through many European and African countries.

Source: Legit.ng