Portable has recorded another video to beg King Saheed Osupa for disrespecting in viral clip online

In the post, the singer sang to beg his senior colleague and shared reason for disrespecting him in the first place

What he said about the singer and reason for dragging him became s topic of discussion among

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has made another apology video to his senior colleague, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa.

The Zeh Nation boss had made a video about Saheed Osupa and called him big for nothing. Some celebrities shared their take about his utterance and they warned him.

Portable sings for critics over Saheed Osupa. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

In another video recorded by the music star, he sang to appease Saheed Osupa. He called him king and said that he was sorry for his words.

He confessed that he was just roaring and that Sahehd has been giving him inspiration. According to him, he was sorry for his first video, and he declared his love for Saheed Osupa.

Portable shares reason for his action

Also in the video, he said that a distributor was responsible for all he said. And remarked that he was feeding from music, which was why he had to make the first video.

Portable sings for critics, begs Saheed Osupa. Photo credit@kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Portable also took a swipe at his critics, he told them all to drink painkillers to reduce their pain

The Zazu crooner declared love for the people, who loves him, and remarked once again that he loved Saheed Osupa as he called him king and his father.

Recall that Portable had first apologised for his action. He made a video to beg Saheed Osupa, who graduated years ago from University of Ibadan.

He said that he didn't mean to disrespect someone older than he was.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's video

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the recording made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@alaga_iworoad stated:

"When you are ready to apologize I will be back."

@wunmite_dishes wrote:

"Wetin happen them sepe for u ni any small thing u don Dey drag people u no Dey tire ni."

@ritzy_innocent said:

"So u sabi his songs reach this level."

@jdpdapreacher commented:

"This your style don cast!!! Using people to cash out for trending sake."

@nurse_fidelbaby reacted:

"Why you come dae apologize? I think say you no dae fear osupa after insulting him.You go dae talk anyhow until dem beat you."

@deejaymeldal said:

"Allegedly! You go still chop beating, Fuji fans different from HipHop fans…KSO self no go reason your matter but his fans.Haaaaa! Olufimo. It’s okay."

@dondaniel009 shared:

"Na God go punish u with this noise u deh make for our ears."

Ashabi Simple's blood pressure rises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple was affected by the ordeal that her husband was passing through. The singer was declared wanted by the police over the assault of some Ogun state officials.

In a video on her Instagram story, she was with someone believed to be a nurse who checked her blood pressure and raised concerns.

