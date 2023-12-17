Popular Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has cemented her place in the industry, and a video of her talking about it has stirred reactions

At a gospel event, the Logan Ti Ode crooner paid homage to a revered senior colleague, Bola Are, and noted that she is a godmother to her.

Tope Alabi then shaded her colleagues who do not regard her as a godmother, questioning what they have achieved in their careers

Much loved gospel singer Tope Alabi has explained, in a video that there is a hierarchy in the gospel music industry.

In a viral video, the 53-year-old singer who was on the stage performing paused to pay homage to her senior colleague Bola Are, whom she called godmother to her and some other gospel singers.

She then shaded her colleagues who not see her as the godmother she is to them and queried the content they put out that would not let them be humble.

Tope Alabi, who teared up when a choir sang her hit songs, also queried how many tracks and albums such people have produced that they think they have done enough in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tope Alabi's video

Read the different reactions to the gospel singer's video below:

oluwakemilinda:

"You talk too much ma this is not necessary is God presence haba kilode."

zaempress1:

"There is hierarchy in everything! And protocol must be followed!"

general_mugabe01:

"Una sha won turn dis thing to cult shaaaaaa."

triplehoney3:

"You are too razz no aorta of spirit filled."

beckytaiwo:

"Enemies, resentment , bitterness , strife in the midst of so called gospel artist and I’m sure devil is happy becaue you all represent him well . This is his ministry . Shior."

temmie_xclusivegold:

"Who is she shading and I love aunty Tope o but all these energy isn’t necessary."

