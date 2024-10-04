Singer Yung6ix has reacted to the online feud between his two colleagues, Davido and Wizkid in a post on X

In his tweet, he stated that he has leant from experience that it was hard to advise a rich man in such situation

He warned fans of the two singers to stop taking side and try to settle the dispute between the two of them

Nigerian singer, Onome Onokohwomo, aka Yung6ix, has stepped into the ongoing drama between his colleagues, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

For a couple of days now, the social media space has been agog with tweets, posts where jabs and abuses were being thrown at Davido and his associates by Wizkid.

Yung6ix steps into Davido, Wizkid's feud. Photo credit@daviod/@wizkidayo/@yung6ix

Source: Instagram

In his post on X, the hip pop artist stated that fans of the two singers should stop taking sides. He added that everyone would be alright, except those taking sides.

Yung6ix added that when two brothers fight, the best thing to do was to separate them, not to try to bring down one of them down while supporting the other person.

The music star noted that he has learnt from experience that it was difficult to advise a rich man.

Man shares reason Wizkid is dragging Davido

Reacting to Yung6ix's post, a fan known as Abubakar Emmanuel said that Wizkid was frustrated, which was why he had been taking a swipe at his colleague.

He added that all artists should advise the Fever crooner.

Recall that some people have also attempted to step into the ongoing feud and settle the warring party.

Here is the post:

What fans said about the Yung6ix's post

Reactions have trailed that post made by Yung6ix and the fan. Here are some of the comments below:

@Luckyflows:

"Such a Wise response.

@ovobigsuo:

"Na only warri people they think like this...bless up bra."

@eastHendezz:

“My GOAT."

@JosiJbliz:

"Fact."

@Iam_Tach:

"You fit call both of them to order 6ix, Do that for us."

@Chewiz2024:

"Na there Ednut no for get sense."

@legendemi7:

"who dey fight who, somebody just the rant by himself u dey say two brothers dey fight if nor be say u na our own i for call u ozour."

@mercybilliion:

"6ix speak pidgin. Jesuuuuuuuu. I fit see something from your hand Make i dey alright."

@JezmoodAyo:

"God go bless you!! 6ix u sabi."

Yung6ix schools Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the new cat's saga started by singer Davido had continued to trend as rap artist Yung6ix also joined the conversation.

In a trending video, Yung6ix schooled Davido as he stated it was himself, Wizkid and Olamide who were the old cats.

According to Yung6ix, there were other artists before Davido, as he told the DMW label boss not to skip the line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng