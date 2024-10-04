Nigerian singer Wizkid spurred the attention of his fans and followers online after a video post he made amid rift with Davido

The Essence crooner, who has been on a spiral of rants online against his colleague, showed off the success of his just-concluded London show

In the sensational footage he shared online, the expectant father’s remark spurred more conversations on his ongoing dispute with the Unavailable crooner

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, seems to have taken a break from his relentless attacks on colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido.

The Essence crooner recently posted online bragging about his prowess after the commotion he incited a few days back.

Wizkid shared new video aimd fight with Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davodo

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid surprised many by going on a lengthy rant about his colleague when introducing his upcoming album.

For more than 24 hours, Wizkid slammed Davido, cursing him out and claiming that the Fem hitmaker was talentless. Wizkid also stated that everyone around Davido is broke, and went as far as naming him "Frogido".

In another tweet, he added that Davido was not on his level in terms of music, fashion, and cash. He went on to say that Davido, as a 001, was simply at his house and did not make more money than anyone else in the music industry.

Wizkid has now taken to Instagram to share a video of himself in London, where he declared that he is having a great time. The singer informed his fans that his new album, A Peace Of My Heart, would be available on streaming platforms soon.

“London! We had a ball. Piece Of My Heart out soon”.

See his post below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amys_cleaning_service1:

"Wizkid really can sing,no comparison whatever cos this is therapeutic and calm."

abuja_capital_slayers1:

"You’re a very good hearted person and always love your fans that’s why we love you too."

1okikiolaajibade:

"Daddy i swear the Game just getting Started Aje., I you Love Big Daddy, Big Wiz, Bigger Bird., Drop the Bird Emoji."

ckgramm:

"All these fine fine Fc babes for this comment , na me go marry all of una make nobody drag am with me."

igbalode_colonel_shitta:

"Dis one no enter drop another track inside the morayo album fenu ja wire."

shirmudi:

"When it comes to instrumental and beats , leave it for who owns it cos there’s levels."

nasirumarvellous8:

"Music called Wizkid🔥 davido call music 😂 person wey them dy help write songs, and person wey dy write songs by e self Big difference between this two,Big wizkid OR Nothing."

Davido’s aide serves wizkid a dreadful warning

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s elder sister, identified as Yeetee on Instagram, has roared at one of Davido's aides known as AB Kush, following a post he made.

AB Kush, in a Snapchat post, warned the Essence crooner of his movements following fight with Davido.

Yeetee, seeing the viral post online, sent a memo to the 30 Billion Gang crooner and his crew, triggering reactions online

