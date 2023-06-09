The new cat's saga started by singer Davido has continued to trend as rap artist Yung6ix has also joined the conversation

In a trending video, Yung6ix schooled Davido as he stated it was himself, Wizkid and Olamide who were the old cats

According to Yung6ix, there were other artists before Davido, as he told the DMW label boss not to skip the line

Hip-hop artist Yung6ix, who used to be a popular rapper in Nigeria, has called out Davido over the recent old and new cats drama he started online.

Yung6ix, who now resides in the United States, criticised Davido as he claimed that Wizkid, Olamide, and himself were the old cats as he wondered if the DMW label boss was under the influence before he arrived at his conclusion.

Yungsix tells Davido to know his place.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the rapper said there were many other artists before Davido as he urged the singer not to skip the line.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Yung6ix schools Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oluseyiflight_pog:

"Nah 6ix was up there too."

certifiedmichae1:

"Nothing Really Matters As Long As Una Dey Put BIG WIZ First ."

flakes_boy_xx:

"Who’s sabiiii this one."

dreal_sog:

"Wiz is so clear .. make the rest of una drag pa ."

the_morayos:

"Davido that came out 2012 wants to gumbody with Wizkid that has been rocking since 2008."

davey_syl:

"If you don’t know young6ix I know your age already and wiz and 6ix get a song together then if una no no ."

heismoscar:

"Lol swaga lomo as always been a good guy Gen Z generation no go know you "

__toast.bread:

"Who’s this one that is squeaking?"

pauljnr49:

"But normally yung6ix don Dey this game long time with wizkid before all this cat and rat ."

Wizkid breaks silence amid old and new cats drama

Wizkid seemed unbothered by the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry.

The drama started on Thursday, June 8, after DMW label boss Davido in an interview, described Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat while placing him in the same category with Fireboy DML, Asake and Rema.

However, Wizkid chose not to comment or throw shades as he took to his social media timeline to reveal that he’s dropping a new song soon.

Source: Legit.ng