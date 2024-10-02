Wizkid has continued his tweeting spree and dragging his colleague into the feud he started online

In his series of tweets, he dragged Davido's father, his ex-lawyer, Baskemouth into his fight with Davido

He also called Davido several names which sparked reactions even from his fans known as Wizkid FC

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has resumed his online hostility towards his colleague, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had taken a swipe at Davido and said that he does not care about Davido's feeling.

In a series of tweets on X, he dragged Davido and called him several names, including “delusional idiot”, “Spoilt rich kid”. He accused him of weaponizing poverty by getting visas for his aide so they wouldn't tell him the truth.

He also claimed that Davido was only 001 of Instagram followers. The singer also called Davido a cheap guy.

Wizkid drags Davido's dad, others

In another tweet, he dragged Davido's father into his feud. He said Davido should go to hell with his father's money.

The Essence crooner also added that Davido was not as big as he was and cannot sing or make good music like him.

He also took a swipe at Basktemouth and said that Bobo, Davido's ex-lawyer, always follows him around dressed like the comedian.

See the tweets here:

What fans said about Wizkid's post

Reactions have trailed the tweets made by Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Big bro it’s okay. Know when to ceasefire. I’m sure they won’t mess with you again, let love lead like you’ve always preached."

@RealChiefPriest:

"Receive healing in Jesus name. Jesus is King.'

@HonObahiagbon:

"WizkidayoYou need to jettison acrimonious and fractious proclivities and focus on climaxing at the upper echelons of global music milieu. Why not embrace the principle of per cola et commata, comma positura?"

@Jbrandy_YBNL:

"Naijashimadun talk say Demons don possess Big wiz."

@Cruisewithmee:

"Wizkid never forgets nor forgive."

@kayzywizzzy:

"Make person collect wizkid phone make depression no hit Davido."

@_VALKlNG:

"Omo I never even belle full the one you cook this morning, you don bring me night food."

@wizkidfc_:

"Apere mouth.. that him name dey affect him behavior."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Basket mouth dey on him own still collect stray."

Daniel Regha drags Wizkid over Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had tackled singer Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo, as he planned to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful, and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

