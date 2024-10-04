A man known as Isaac Olatunde has warned Wizkid to stop his online drama with Davido if not he was ready to expose him

He noted that if he should hear any other thing from the singer, the recording he will release will so much upset Wizkid

Wizkid's fans were quick to reply the man in the comment section as they all dragged him and dared him

The ongoing drama between Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid and his colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido seemed to be having a new twist every day.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid has been dragging Davido, his family and also involved some of his associates into their feud.

In a new development, a man known as Isaac Olatunde has sternly warned Wizkid to cease fire. He stated that he must not hear “prim” from the Ojuelegba crooner again.

Man shares consequences of disobeying him

In his post, Olatunde claimed he has some videos to release that will so much upset Wizkid if he dares fail to take to his warning.

Fans of the Essence crooner seemed not to care about Olatunde's threat, they dared him to release the video because their favourite also does not care.

Recall that many people, including celebrities, have tried to step into the ongoing feud.

How fans reacted to Olatunde's post

Reactions have trailed what Olatunde said about Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@atik__u:

"Why he nor quick talk when wiz blood dey hot yesterday make him too collect."

@rulerboyy:

"This one na Yaba escapee."

@comedianmurphy101:

"They play."

@tem__iii:

"This one go soon collect him own size too."

@tycoon4rl:

"Plenty talk no dey full basket. Over grown mumu."

@kira_blaq:

"Everybody sha wan use Wizkid trend ."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Very well said make we hear pim."

@iambablow:

"Anywhere belle face agbaya, post am we no go fold ajeh."

@seyi_moore2024:

"Even make popsy do mistake self he go even Increase our mora so nothing new broski can you say another thing."

Fans dig video of Wizkid's mother dancing

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the moment Wizkid and his mother hit the stage to dance had surfaced online amid his drama with Davido.

Wizkid had mocked Davido and his uncle, who is a governor, and said he doesn't have an uncle who dances online.

In the clip, Wizkid was singing on stage, and his mother was dancing with him as he sang for her.

