Owoduni Ibrahim, better known as Prime Boy, has made a new video and laid curses on the killer of his late friend, Mohbad.

He noted that the killers wanted to ruin him and make his mother cry. Prime Boy used the holy Bible, angels, heaven, and earth to curse the people trying to implicate him on Mohbad's death.

According to him, he has been going on his lane, but they are not satisfied and wanted to tarnish the image of his family.

Prime Boy says police should invite Wunmi

In the recording, he noted that the police should invite Wunmi for interrogation. He explained that there are several questions they needed to ask her about her husband's death.

Prime Boy also cursed the people, using Mohbad's pursuit of justice to make money.

He explained that there are a lot of influential people, who loved Mohbad and his music, they would have pursued justice, but some people were preventing them.

Recall that Prime Boy had earlier dragged Wunmi, he claimed she killed her husband.

He had also said that Mohbad doubted the paternity of his son, Liam.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Prime Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Prime Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@shinaprayer:

"Wumi na Delilah period. Wumi oni se orire."

@tellaboyy:

"God will reveal the truth very soon in Jesus name."

@abso_bieber:

"I swear prime boy is innocent Wunmi just wan carry load wey no belong to him ahhh obinrin after u kill ur husband."

@el_nizzy:

"Dis Imole spirit head strong pass coconut sha."

@officialdcn:

"Wunmi knows about Mhobad's d£ath."

@unsual_starly:

"Untill Justice is prevail I don’t think Moh spirit wants to Rest In Peace."

@irawo_2_d_world:

"At this point ,I think this guy is realest."

@pepe__ice__30bg:

"Everytime she go dey post my son my son my son. DNA you Dey run, first woman to run away from dna, till it’s proven that Liam is moh’s child I’m not sorry….. you said you love your husband and you sleep everyday knowing is in a fridge Omo na wa ooh."

@alexshawn20189:

"Its so obvious this girl had an idea of what happened to her husband."

@oc_dice2:

"When vdm de talk since una think say na play play."

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

