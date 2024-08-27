Late singer Mohbad's friend, Prime Boy, has tackled Wunmi, the widow of the deceased, and said she cannot claim not to have a hand in his death

In a video, he said he was disappointed in Wunmi and stated that the times he played with her son, he would have smashed him on the floor

He also said that Mohbad died in cold blood and his death was at the hands of Wunmi and she should share what she knew about it

Prime Boy, the friend of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has dragged his widow, Wunmi Aloba, accusing her of having a hand in his death.

Prime Boy has taken a swipe at Mohbad's widow Wunmi over his death. Image credit: @officialprimeboy, @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

According to him, different people have laid allegations against her including the mother of the deceased and Wunmi's sister Karimot.

He stated the times he used to carry Wunmi's son, Liam, he would have pretended that his eyes were closed and allowed the one-year-old to fall on the floor.

Prime Boy said he was suffering for what he knew nothing about and noted that some netizens usually accuse him of killing Mohbad on his Instagram page.

He said the Feel crooner died in cold blood and his death is in Wunmi's hands.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Prime Boy's video

Several netizens have reacted to Prime Boy's video. See some of the comments below:

@yinmabae:

"It's the way Wunmi doesn't answer dem for me... No peace for the wicked...every market day na he dey com bark...the same story."

@bestbuyfashionstore:

"Wait... are people blind to see the uncanny resemblance of Moh and Liam? For real??

@beccah_oguns:

"I'm sure this guy used jazz to beat Mohbad. He died at home so that they could blame his death on his wife. Conspiracy theory of the highest order."

@chiomamnecherem:

"So that’s how he killed Mohbad. He knew what he did."

@teetopzz1:

"They are all ganging up to frustrate Wunmi."

Prime Boy speaks about Mohbad's wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Boy had queried why the singer didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

Source: Legit.ng