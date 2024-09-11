Actor Yomi Fabiyi has led a peaceful walk in commemoration of the death anniversary of the late singer Mohbad

The movie had begun plans for the walk some weeks ago and he noted that he aimed to seek justice for the deceased

Some netizens shared mixed reactions about Yomi Fabiyi's peaceful walk and they laid some mild accusations against him

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi led some Nigerians on a peaceful walk at the High Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Yomi Fabiyi holds a peaceful walk for the late Mohbad. Image credit: @iamohbad, @realyomifabiyi

The action was to mark the death anniversary of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023.

Yomi stated that there was nothing to fear about their actions because what they were doing was lawful.

Aside from the peaceful walk, Yomi stated that prayers would be made at the deceased's grave by midnight. At this point, his spirit would be called out to fight those who killed him.

According to the film star, the prayers would be said in a Christian, Muslim, and traditional way. Nevertheless, some netizens said he was using Mohbad's death for clout.

Watch the video of Yomi Fabiyi and other people at the High Court below:

Peeps react to Yomi Fabyi's video

See some of the comments on Yomi Fabiyi's video below:

@gloryaderonke9:

"Yomi is chasing clout, if you know you know."

@hef_hem4:

"This guy don see say Iyabo hand dey the death and he’s been looking for a way to punish her since baba ijesha case."

@co.nfidence3718:

"Has the wife done the DNA?"

@ogba_live_record:

"Dem go say he too do. Nigerians."

@cheery_truker_liefstyle_:

"I’m never tired of this case. Cause it is obvious the 4 women know about Mohs's death. Such as Mohs's mom, Wunmi herself, and even Iyabo Ojo and Wunmi's aunt."

@marveltvupdates_:

"Everybody sha dey use Mohbad cash-out, God dey see una o."

Yomi Fabiyi speaks with Mohbad's sister-in-law

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yomi had appealed to Karimot, the sister-in-law of Mohbad, to appear before the court to share what she knows about his death.

He also applauded her for standing for justice and encouraged her to join others in a peaceful walk for the late singer.

The movie star noted that Wunmi, the widow of the Feel Good crooner, wanted justice for her husband, and it would be done the right way.

