Chidimma Adetshina, one of the contestants for Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, has opened up about her favourite song

During an interview with reality star, Tacha, she noted that she has a lot of Afrobeat songs on her playlist

She named Rema, Burna Boy and Davido as some of the music act she listens to but crowned Davido's Ogechi

Former Miss South African finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has opened up about her favourite Nigerian music, and artist.

The model, who returned to Nigeria after 20 years, was being interviewed by former housemate, Anita Akide, better known as Tacha when she spoke about Nigerian music.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks about Afrobeat. Photo credit @chichi_vanessa/@davido

Tacha had asked her if she listens to Afrobeat, and she said she has a lot of such music on her playlist.

Adetshina explained that she listens to Burna Boy, Rema, Davido and a few others.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks about Davido

In the video, the model who was maltreated by South Africans stated that she loves Davido's 'Ogechi' because of that part where the Grammy Award nominee sang “OTT”.

She noted that she loves that part because of her name.

See the clip here:

