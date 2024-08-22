South Africans have not backed down in their fight against a former Miss SA contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, who was forced out of the pageantry

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chidimma landed in Nigerian after 20 years of being away, as she's set to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

As a result, South Africans have been ordering rides from the cab-hailing company Bolt in a bid to waste the time of the drivers

South Africans have taken the war against Nigerians to another level following the Chidimma Adetshina saga.

It's been a stressful couple of weeks for former Miss SA finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, who recently announced her participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

SA indigenes ordered Bolt rides in Nigeria over Chidimma Adetshina issue. Credit: @chichi_vanessa, remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria held out an invitation to the beauty queen after she was compelled to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant following bullying from the country's indigenes.

The president of Silverbird Group/National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, who Arise TV recently interviewed, also said the real culprits were the South African government, adding that they were the ones who forced Chidinma out.

However, in a new development, viral screenshots of some South Africans being petty towards Nigerians have shown up.

The series of tweets showed that they were ordering rides from the cab-hailing company Bolt all the way from South Africa to waste the Nigerian drivers' time.

See tweets below:

This new event has been trending on Twitter for a while as the SA indigenes continue to order a series of rides. It has been assumed that this is a clear sign of retaliation over the Chidimma Adetshina brouhaha.

Nigerians react to SA pettiness

Here is how some Nigeria have reacted:

@pretty_tonia1_:

"Are they even ready for Nigerians ?? Abi they have forgotten we are jobless??"

@callherariana_:

"We order ur South Africa women to cure boredom ask jowi zaza."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"When I’m already in love a with a South African woman.. You all should stop the rough play."

@ubani01:

"It’s sad because Nigerians don’t play with pettiness."

@officialpassmark:

"You guys are playing with jokes that Nigerians knows how to do best."

@n_nann_a:

"Omo this is another level of joblessness."

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria

Videos showing the moment Chidimma Adetshina arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, from Cape Town have emerged online.

In one of her interviews at Lagos airport, the former Miss SA finalist revealed the last time she was in Nigeria and also shared what she intends to do while in the country.

Chidimma Adetshina's arrival and what some Nigerian netizens have tagged as special treatment given to her has caused a debate online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng