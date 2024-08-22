Videos showing the moment Chidimma Adetshina arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, from Cape Town have emerged online

In one of her interviews at Lagos airport, the former Miss SA finalist revealed the last time she was in Nigeria and also shared what she intends to do while in the country

Chidimma Adetshina's arrival and what some Nigerian netizens have tagged as special treatment given to her has caused debate online

Legit.ng can confirm that former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has arrived in Lagos For the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Recall that the Miss Universe Nigeria contestant, who had to withdraw from Miss South Africa due to a nationality dispute, landed in Lagos from Cape Town on Wednesday, August 21, as she received a queenly welcome that had her smiling brightly.

Chidimma Adetshina says the last she was in Nigeria was 20 years ago. Credit: @missuniversenigeria @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina reveals the last time she was in Nigeria

The 23-year-old model, who will be representing Taraba state, expressed her excitement over her return to Nigeria after 20 years.

While speaking to the press, Chidimma said she plans to explore the country during her stay and is thrilled to be part of her joyful introduction to it.

Aside from modelling, Chidimma revealed she is a law student and will be looking forward to furthering her education after the pageant.

Chidinma will now be competing in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 on August 31.

Watch clip as Chidimma reveals when last she was in Nigeria:

Watch video of Chidimma expressing gratitude over how she was received:

Watch video speaking about what she intends to do while in Nigeria

Video of Chidimma with Miss Universe Nigeria organisers

What Nigerians are saying about Chidimma's arrival

The queenly welcome Chidimma received has stirred up debate on whether other Nigerian contestants will ever stand a chance against her, as many tipped her to emerge as the Miss Universe Nigeria winner. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ifiok_willie:

"Quick question, why is she getting more publicity than other delegates?"

musawuroyalbeauty:

"Well we can’t blame her if she didn’t visit her father’s land for 20 years. First, it’s the parents’ responsibilities to educate their children about their cultures and their roots. If her dad doesn’t take her to Nigeria often, how do you expect her to know? Stop finding fault in her. I’m also mix with 4 different African countries but American 🇺🇸.."

man_like_ojk:

"20 years ago and you are Back represent us."

nomusapeace:

"Lol nothing about her is Nigerian, even the accent, ehhh!!"

cyliamotsoeneng:

"I love how Nigerians are now angry when she comes to them. Haibo I thought we were Afrophobic on."

tifethee.artist:

"She’s getting special treatment."

lulu_ukuma:

"Queen Chi, first learn pidgin."

oquesili_nnanna:

"20years you have not been in Nigeria. Now you want to learn the culture of where you come from and also want to be MUN. Representing a country you don’t have knowledge of its heritage."

Chidimma drops out of pageant

Legit.ng also reported Chidimma's withdrawal from the beauty contest, to the dismay of fans.

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons.

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng