An international festival organiser has made a move against South Africans following Chidmma Adetshina's victimization

The model was maltreated after she made it to the final of the 2024 Miss South Africa Modelling pageant

In a letter written by the organiser, it was stated that what South African did was not in line with the aim of the festival

Puebla International Literature Festival has taken an action against South African delegations over the victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina.

Legit.ng had reported that Adetshina was maltreated after she made it to the finals to the Miss South Africa Modelling Pageant.

In a new development, the organisers of the festival wrote a letter which was signed by the director of the festival, Ikenna Okeh.

According to him, the festival aims to position itself as a beacon for the celebration of diverse culture, however, the injustice meted against Adetshina was not in line with their aim.

Organisers makes promise

Despite it decisions to stop South African delegations from attending the event, the organisers promised to continue to support writers from the country with it platform.

Recall that Mrs Adetshina was also maltreated, as the South African Home Affairs made an allegation against her. She was accused of fraud which was committed when Chidimma was born.

How fans reacted to organisers decision

Reactions have trailed the decision made by the organisers of the festival. Here are some of the comments below:

@blackgoldIfy:

"You shouldn't even write "Regret." You shouldn't regret doing the right thing. This same set of people come all the way from SA to participate in America's got talent. A show meant for American citizens. No one says anything or even care. Common beauty pagent, they literally.

@views09:

"Good move. I hope more organizations follow suit. You can’t be xenophobic and be hoping you can shamelessly host international events…simple as that."

@SavannahSamas:

"Every country has its own laws that put the citizens first and they are there to protect the citizens and the values of that country. Judging by the comments here; It seems like Every one love a lawless country as long as it's not their own. Well done South Africa."

@qhamadlula_:

“My fear is that people are going to be trafficked. Mexican-Nigerian."

@destinyzee:

@We don’t care haisuka."

@sthedoingthings:

"We don't care. We didn't even care about your stupid festival."

@MadiBoity:

"This letter was signed by a Mexican Nigerian. Who are you guys?"

@UGONNA_JAY:

"South Africans are ev!l people.."

@ChukwunyeluOrji:

"Black south africans are evil and vile."

@ikechukk:

"Nice one . Those xenophobes are disgusting."

@chineduokoli_:

"All Nigerian everywhere in the world must speak now and withdraw its services to SA until a formal apology."

Chidimma drops out of pageant

Legit.ng had reported that Miss South Africa finalist, Adetshina, withdrew from the pageant, to the dismay of fans.

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons.

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

