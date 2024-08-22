The online war between Nigeria and South Africa continues to get fiercer amid the raging issues surrounding Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina recently arrived in Lagos to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria, and her arrival speech at the airport has sparked uproar from South Africa

In the viral speech, Chidimma called Nigeria her father's land while denouncing South Africa by noting that this is her real place of origin

Earlier today, August 22, 2024, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian-born, South African-raised model Chidimma Onwe Adetshina had arrived in Lagos for the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageantry.

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina had been a victim of vicious social media attacks over the last four weeks from South Africans who wanted her kicked out of their country's Miss Universe pageantry.

After Chidimma dropped out of the competition, the Nigerian organisers of the Miss Universe extended her an olive branch by inviting her to participate in the competition held in Lagos.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Chidimma Adetshina arrived in Nigeria. On her arrival, she spoke to some journalists, and her speech at the airport has gone viral.

"My real home" - Chidimma says

The young model shared her goals with the unique opportunity to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria.

She also thanked the Silverbird group for inviting her even though she thought her dreams of participating in the Miss Universe competition were over.

However, a comment Chidimma made during the speech stirred emotions among many South Africans. She called Nigeria her father's land and her real place of origin.

Here's the viral speech below:

Reactions trail Chidimma's speech

See how South Africans reacted to Chidimma's comment about her true place of origin:

@TheeAzanian:

"And a few weeks ago she said she’d never been there but now she was there when she was 3."

@the_kn_diary:

"This is already spectacular. We groomed a Nigerian child so that one day we will send her to her people to go and scam the real scammers of this world. This reminds me of "Wanted" movie."

@ISephara:

"Wait a minute *Last month, she said she had never been to Nigeria*This week we learn she has dual citizenship & started going when she was 3 years old *Last week lied & said her ID theft case has been closed. Nah this girl is a hardened criminal. A genuine pathological liar."

@mabasotf:

"It's been 20 years since I've been here." Didn't they say Chidimma was born in SA?"

@__ThapeloM:

"Yeah, stay over there as well don't come back here."

@Luzz_Nex:

"This Girl’s liver needs to be studied at UCT."

@Wadostydray910:

"She is giving a lot of ammunition to @HomeAffairsSA."

@_officialMoss:

"Fraudster will make you feel like you the crazy one ? … that’s how it’s easy to scam South Africans 🇿🇦🤷🏽‍♂️…"

Chidimma drops out of Miss SA Universe

Legit.ng earlier reported Chidimma's withdrawal from the beauty contest, to the dismay of fans.

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons.

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

