The newly crowned Miss South African, Mia Le Roux has supported Chidimma Adetshina days after she was crowned

Adetshina, who has a South African mother, had also contested in the pageant, but she was victimised

In a video making the rounds, Miss SA said she loves Adetshina and stands for unity, she also noted that Adetshina does not deserve such treatment

Mia Le Roux, the newly crowned Miss South African, has reacted to the victimisation that Chidmma Adetshina face before dropping as one of the contestants of the Miss South African 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that Adetshina was threatened after she made it to the final of Miss South Africa 2024.

Miss South African Mia Le Roux supports Chidimma Adetshina. Photo credit @chichi_vanessa/@maleroux

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the rounds, the newly crowned Miss South African was seen praising Adetshina. According to her, she does not deserve the kind of treatment she got from South Africans.

Miss SA says she stands for unity

In the recording, the beauty queen also noted that she stands for unity. She explained that it was extremely hard and difficult for all other contestants of the pageant after seeing the treatment meted on Adetshina during the competition.

The beauty queen further added that Adetshina was excluded and it was not a good thing.

Recall that Adetshina's mother also maltreated. The South African Home Affairs accused her of fraud and stated that she used another woman's identity when Chidimma was born.

Reactions trail Miss South African's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialuchedivine:

"So na Indian win Ona crown? Nice."

@nujubae:

"SA no go like this talk, that is how they almost swallowed Tyla."

@itsrosemond:

"Why is she speaking like that?"

@wworld_best1:

"South Africa has lost it. Is this what they crowned their Princess ? . Haaa."

@kelechi_afam:

"Hot yam dey her mouth?"

@temitopeifederuojo:

"Is there Hot Yam in her mouth ni ? lol."

@nancy_firstlady:

"They ended up putting this? Wow."

@tentadora83:

"Who is your little chichi."

@joycepatrick430:

"Why she dey talk like who dey chop hot yam."

@official_yanki_p:

"Good woman."

@hildathetherapist__:

"Guys please be kind. This lady has hearing impairment obviously affecting her speech. Let her be please"

Chidmma drops out of pageant

Legit.ng had reported that the Miss South Africa finalist, had withdrawn from the pageant, to the dismay of fans .

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons .

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

