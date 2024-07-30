South Africans have continued to vent their frustration over Nigerian model Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina's participation in the ongoing Miss SA 2024

Reports have it that a 23-year-old law student was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique/South African mother

The tension among South Africans seems to have increased as Chidimma emerged one of the top finalists for the beauty pageant

A video of 2024 Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina rejoicing with her Nigerian family has prompted even more uproar, with some South Africans threatening her if she does not withdraw from the pageant.

Reports have it that the 23-year-old law student and model, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique/South African mother, has received xenophobic response and a barrage of insults from South Africans who believe she is ineligible to compete in the pageant due to her Nigerian origin.

In the recent video, Chidimma is seen standing close to other family members at a reception celebrating her pageant advancement.

The video's title reads:

"We, the family members, are happy and will continue to be happy Chidimma 2024."

A South African X user, ChrisExcel, posted the video and added:

"So we must allow this nonsense to happen under our watch."

Another SA user commented:

"She has taken a side!!!" She's Nigerian!!! She must represent them! There are no Nigerian tribes represented in the eleven official languages!!! None!!!."

Another reaction also lamented that South Africans are being disrespected:

"We are being disrespected in our own country."

See the post below:

Miss SA 2024 trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@SandileMakeba:

"Miss SA 2001 Vanessa Carreira was born to Portuguese-Angolan parents. Carraira was born in South Africa like Chidimma, but the only crime Chidimma has committed is being black and having an African name from Nigeria, which makes me wonder if SAns against foreigners or Africans."

@GaytonMcK:

"I just returned from Paris and will definitely get more information tomorrow, we truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition. I wanna get all facts before I comment but it gives funny vibes already."

@ChrisExcel102:

"The sad thing about this Miss SA …That Nigerian hun is low key hotter than her competitors I saw there. It seems like we fighting a losing battle here comrades…"

@phesheya8:

"Don’t back down Press, remain resolute."

iam_veekee_:

"If there is a law in S.A that allows citizenship by birth then I see nothing wrong with her winning the competition. Also, I’m sure there was a screening committee during the competition. She won leave her alone."

f.a.y__:

"What is really the origin of South Africans’ deep hatred for Nigerians??"

oxygenogee:

"That girl and her family had better watch it. I fear for her safety."

@mabasotf:

"I went to view the other contestants, we have a problem."

iamestyceo:

"Y'all are angry? This is the same thing that was done to @grvlagos in his own country. Una too dey pretend for this country."

