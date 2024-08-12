Nigerian rapper Oladips has stirred anger online with some of his comments about his senior colleague, Wizkid and his new song with Asake

Oladips had accused Wizkid of stealing his lyrics and using them on the new song he did with Asake, MMS

After several bashings and clapbacks from Nigerians, Oladips has doubled down as he provided evidence to prove his case

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, recently went online to call out his senior colleague, Wizkid.

In his post, Oladips accused Wizkid of stealing his lyrics. Legit.ng recalls reporting a post by Oladips where he noted that some of the lyrics Wizkid used on the song with Asake were his.

Nigerian rapper Oladips provides evidence after accusing Wizkid of stealing his lyrics. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

He has gone a step further by sharing details and evidence to prove his case that Wizkid stole his lyrics and reproduced them on the song MMS of Asake's album, Lungu Boy.

"Not once, not twice" - Oladips

The young rapper famous for his hit track Lalakukula has been struggling to sell his records lately.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Oladips was pronounced dead by his record label days before he dropped his latest album.

However, after 24 hours, a report emerged that the rapper was still alive and had been rushed to his mother's place.

To see him accuse Wizkid of stealing his lyrics has got people talking online, with some netizens noting that the rapper might be suffering from a mental breakdown.

See the evidence Oladips provided:

Wizkid FC respond to Oladips' claims

Here are some of the comments and reactions that trailed Oladips' allegations levelled against Wizkid:

@oluwaseun_of_south_west:

"Omo this guy no wise o.. I no be FC but bro you no just wise."

@iamdanvodio:

"I gat nothing to say cos I be FC and I be Dipsciple 🤣 It’s all love."

@jerryohuoba:

"I swear😆 this guy is sick and he needs help."

@lyricalamputee:

"This one no be coincidence we can say the song inspired them."

@jakim_soundandme:

"Pure recycling Brother.... Make them dey argue with them PaPa."

@horlajide.thaheedhorlamide:

"I b FC and dfl but egbon Ola...d bankuba and dinkudi u also sample am from Fuji sounds nii..na osupa get the lyrics...Omo sope bankuba Baba sope dinkudi in Africa delight...so where are we ..FC bfte any other family."

@alase_diamond:

"Everybody for industry nah Dipciple."

@wizberry_gram:

"You think wiz really listened to that 🗑… not to talk of read your lyrics……. Guy if I get your kind exposure I nogo ever Dey your level."

How Oladips album dropped after rumoured death

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album dropped less than two days after his rumoured death.

The album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Reacting, someone said:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

Source: Legit.ng