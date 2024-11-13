Fights in the music industry are common but Kizz Daniel has said he does not want to be a part of it

A fan of Davido said he wanted to check something and he asked Kizz Daniel to diss Wizkid, and he got a disappointing response from the Buga hitmaker

Kizz Daniel also shared what Davido and Wizkid have done for his music career and how it would be unwise to fight with them

Singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has responded to a fan Zeeflames who asked him to dizz his older colleague Ayo Balogum, aka Wizkid.

Kizz Daniel gives reason he can't dizz Wizkid. Image credit: @kizzdaniel, wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Buga hitmaker said he knew that fans of Davido, popularly known as 30BG, would like it. However, he was not going to do so.

He added that Davido and Wizkid paved the way for him in the industry. Hence, it would be unwise to dizz any of them. The 30-year-old also spoke about the need to respect those before him in the industry.

His tweet got several reactions as some fans shared their takes on other top names in the industry.

See Kizz Daniel's reply to the fan below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's tweet on Wizkid

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Kizz Daniel's tweet below:

@Mrlekan213:

"Olamide must surely be there. Walai that man na blessings."

@lil_maamiiii:

"The fact that you put Wizkid first, 1 Grammy for u. Nominated or not."

@Jbrandy_YBNL:

"Sense wan wound you."

@ChanSZN_:

"This is someone who came way before Buju giving respect to those before him, but Buju wey com yesterday dey reason Davido anyhow."

@Jaynaijaa:

"You don use style Diss Burna boy. You comot am from setting."

@iamgomez_:

"You’re bigger than Davido nau, wetin you dey do."

@simplyjoneszy:

"You are truly wise beyond your age. Vado d great."

Wizkid, Kizz Daniel's cheerless greeting sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Wizkid and Kizz Daniel exchanging pleasantries when they met didn’t come with the vibes fans expected.

The video showed the moment the two singers were introduced to each as they went on to shake hands.

Many netizens have since taken to social media to react to the video as some said the two singers have ego problems.

