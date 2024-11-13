Daddy Freeze has shared another evidence to show that Solomon Buchi has been begging online to meet his needs

The two exchanged words over a reaction of an Abuja clergy to Peter Obi's interview about vigils in churches

In the new post which he promised to delete later, Buchi had a chat with his benefactor about his wish

It seemed that media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, is not ready to forgive Solomon Buchi after they both clashed because of a clergy.

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had shared a video of Buchi begging for money during his Instagram live session.

Daddy freeze shares evidence against Solomon Buchi.

Source: Instagram

In another post which he promised to delete soon, the former On Air Personality battling an adultery suit shared a chat of Buchi begging someone for money to buy an Apple MacBook.

Daddy Freeze 'pulls' Buchi's ears

In the caption of his post, Daddy Freeze for the umpteenth time warned Buchi not to bite the finger that fed him.

In the chat, Buchi's benefactor said that he should send him the link or website of the place where he wanted to get an item.

He later told the person that the screen of his MacBook was bad. He asked the person to send money so he can get another one.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Daddy Freeze's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@oghogho_jacinta:

"Solomon for just waka pass Daddy Freeze matter if e really vex am. On a normal day, wetin e troll DF for no consain am. You can't tell a full grown man who to dine and wine with."

@davidsms8:

"Be contented with whatever you have in this life, no be everywhere you see food you go chop. Some food na trap."

@veefibbs_:

"Solo go price market e no fit buy."

@vibrantstartups:

"Pitch deck."

@real_busted:

"And people Dey follow that kind person.. say na life coach house husband as a man?"

@iammztayoung:

"Omo e go far o chai."

@foodzone.abuja:

"This was practically his main hustle, then content creation was the side hustle. Na waaa ooo!"

@nafmino:

"Solo don buy market."

Solomon Buchi drags Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng had reported that Buchi had reacted to Daddy Freeze's video about Pastor Emmanuel Iren, who responded to Peter Obi's interview.

Obi had granted an interview where he suggested that vigils should be turned to hours devoted to work.

After the interview went viral, Iren reacted to the clip and shared his opinion, which didn't go down well with Daddy Freeze.

