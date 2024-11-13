Wizkid has continued to share snippets of his forthcoming album Morayo, a tribute to his late mum

In a latest post, Wizkid shared a video of himself alongside a goat in what may be a bold statement about his stand in the music scene

Wizkid's video with a goat has, however, stirred funny reactions, with some netizens claiming it belongs to their mums

Grammy award-winning singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has caught attention with a short clip, another snippet from his upcoming album “Morayo”.

While Wizkid's “Piece Of My Heart”, featuring Brent Faiyaz, continues to make waves, the Nigerian Star Boy has kept the momentum alive as he leaves fans eagerly anticipating his next project, scheduled to be out on November 22.

Wizkid poses with a goat in new video. Credit: wizkidayo

Wizkid shared the latest snippet on his social media timeline as he was spotted with a goat, which could be an indirect message of him referring to himself as the Greatest Of All Time GOAT in the music industry.

Watch the snippet Wizkid shared below:

What people are saying about Wizkid's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

Successful1o1:

"@wizkidayo Abeg return my mama goat."

YKoluwaseun9:

"Proper artist, unlike that other guy wey dey drop noíse."

Abass:

"If you don finshi you go go return person goat and if you like buy dragon nobody go listen to the song."

lil_maamiiii:

"Wizkid telling y’all he’s the GOAT."

ahdebee:

"I can see 2 people in the video, wizkid and christiano ronaldo."

Ziyechman:

"Awuke no go allow this one even blow. Sad."

ella_bosslady:

"Wizkid owns a goat as a pet? Biggest bird."

Kizz Daniel speaks about Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kizz Daniel responded to a fan, Zeeflames, who asked him to diss Wizkid.

The Buga hitmaker said he knew that fans of Davido, popularly known as 30BG, would like it. However, he was not going to do so.

He added that Davido and Wizkid paved the way for him in the industry. Hence, it would be unwise to diss any of them. The 30-year-old also spoke about the need to respect those before him in the industry.

