Nigerian rapper Oladips heated up the internet as he called out his senior colleague Wizkid with full chest

The "resurrected "hip hop sensation accosted the grammy nominated star for a line he used in Asake's new album Lungu Boy and referred it to a similar lyric on his 2022 single

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid spurred a sensation online following his deliveries on the YBNL's signee's single MMS

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has drawn the attention of many to Wizkid's recent song on Asake's newly launched album Lungu Boy.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats international star poured out his emotions in the feature to sing about the passing of his late mum.

Oladips called out Wizkid over intellectual theft.

While the single MMS from the studio work has received tonnes of positive reviews from fans and music lovers online, Oladips has accused Wizkid of taking his lines.

The "resurrected" hip-hop sensation shared screenshots comparing his previously released lyrics to Wizkid's recent verse. The similarities between the two are unmistakable, prompting netizens to weigh in.

The words from Oladips' 2022 single "Ajala Traveller" reads:

"I had to lose myself to find my purpose."

Lrics from Wizkid's verse on Asake's MMS reads:

"Lost Myself, and I found my purpose."

In his caption, the Lakukulala crooner wrote:

"Recycling Or Coincidence @wizkidayo."

emperorgritty:

"Lazarus wan use popsy trend 😂.. well wizzy is for everybody."

offical_honestyboy:

"Make we no lie big wiz self your vibe. Egbon gimme tha your spirit lyrics."

_samgold__:

"I too like boda ola. Big wiz sef na superhero adugbo’s fan lowkey."

solomonichq:

"Bro the lyrics no be the same exactly , person fit think of your idea without even seeing yours."

whizbryth_ayoo:

"You both shared same pain brother mhin. It’s coincident."

hicon_542:

"Lazarus you wan die again ?"

maclam4ever:

"Lowkey wizkid nah disciple wey dey disguise but it all love."

alexpirodavid:

"You both shared same pain."

synergy_0000:

"From you way talk say you Sabi pass Olamide waiting person no fit expect from you lol Lazarus."

akorede_brain1:

"Face your life your cho cho cho too much Rema meet you for this music industry."

