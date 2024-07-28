Portable has called out his colleague, Goya Menor, whom he had a series of issues with in the past

They later made up and Goya Menor featured him in one of his songs, which is now on Apple and some other platforms

In a new video, he demanded for his percentage and warned him that the street does not have memory but will only remember the negative story about people

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka, Portable, seemed to have resumed his hostility toward his colleague, Goya Menor.

Legit.ng had reported that Goya Menor and Portable had settled their differences and collaborated in a new music video.

Portable resumes calling out Goya menor.

Source: Instagram

In a new clip made by the controversial singer, he called out Goya Menor and warned him to send him his share from the song they sang together.

According to him, the street has no memory but will only remember people's bad story. He also asked how he will be getting his share weekly.

Portable remembers the past

In the recording, the Zeh Nation boss recalled how Goya Menor cheated him of his award which he was supposed to receive.

He stated that the same person brought the award to him and later featured him in his song. Portable told Goya Menor to link his email and inform him of how he will get his reward.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video Portable made for Goya Menor. Here are some of the comments below:

@musteecars:

"What give you the idea say if papa make am pikin nor go suffer??? Na the papa hold the pikin sustenance ? Get close to God and have peace."

@officialbishopton:

"But don’t you always have agreement before dropping songs? Normally una suppose Dey get agreement no be all this ranting online my bro ."

@kenniedecker:

"Oga gerrout abeg… u Dey always get issues with people, u need to check yourself."

@serado_ngu:

"You don put music for Apple , make we gather chop Apple."

@shigogo_:

"Make we gather chop apple."

@demolyno:

"All dis tin don cast na pr e dey do."

@victor_danielz2:

"Colo's no good."

@babyflamesmusic:

"For this life no matter how you are careful you can’t escape ripping."

@kakaya_mma:

"If una use paper do agreements na to drag am go court no be online. When una go wise for this industry?"

Goya Menor warns Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian hypeman didn't get over his beef with controversial singer Portable.

While granting an interview, Goya was asked about his beef with Portable, and he said that he sees the singer's attacks as a dog barking at an elephant.

He noted that when such happens, the elephant doesn't concern itself with what the dog does but focuses on itself as both can't be compared.

