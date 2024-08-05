Controversial Street-pop singer Portable is at it again as he drops another euphoric sound, but this time, he shares his thoughts about the recent Endbadgovernance protests

The artist had got people talking in the build-up to the protest with some of his utterances

Portable has dropped a new single using it to address things and why he said he could no longer join some types of protests in the country

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has stirred emotions online again as his latest song, where he spoke about the recent Hunger protests, has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable lost over 100k Instagram followers after saying he would not join the national hunger protests.

It was also reported that the singer couldn't join the hunger protests because they were for the poor, and he was no longer poor.

He has now released a new song to address these concerns and explain why he decided not to join the recent hunger protests.

"We can no longer be deceived" - Portable

The controversial Street-pop singer shared in the lyrics of his new song that instead of protesting, he would rather become a politician and contest an election to achieve some of his desires.

Portable also noted that the issues bedevilling Nigeria didn't start with Tinubu, and he wouldn't be deceived into destroying his country.

Listen to the track below:

Netizens react to Portable's new song

See some of the reactions that trailed Zazu's new song:

@KennyNuga:

"Portable werey Olorin."

@AdeAjay07519752:

"Kaka kin protest mo ya contest. That is the."

@Dhebola1:

"Portable has hacked the act of turning every situation to a Hit, he is good."

@Rildwanoo:

"You go contest, na who go vote you Abi you Dey mad."

@McAdedokun:

"The guy get sense. I Dey follow him songs low key. He should just cleanup abit for us to be able to follow him publicly and with our full chest."

@bukunmi2010:

"Instead of protesting, I will contest!!! Good one portable Omo Olalomi."

@thegenerahl:

"But the werey later come out to protest na, clout chaser."

@TonyOladosu:

"Just this drop now, imagine millions that will be paid to his account. Yet no education, but maximizing his potential in Nigeria that youths are crying of hunger. Government will feed us by 🔥 by force o."

@arksworld:

"Kaka ki n protest... Mo ma lo contest...-Portable 2024."

@Motole8:

"Tor... He just won himself a fan."

