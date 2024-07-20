Many years after their legendary beef, Portable and Goya Menor have been spotting vibing together

It is no longer news that the duo had a supremacy battle after Goya Menor was awarded Best street-hop artist at the Headies 2022

A recent clip of the duo entertaining their fans on the streets has surfaced on social media and has erupted reactions online

It is a wonderful time to be alive as Portable, whose birth name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, and Bright Goya, aka Goya Menor, reunite.

Legit.ng previously reported that Zazu and Goya were at each other's throats a couple of years ago following Goya's win at the 2022 Headies Award.

Portable and Goya Menor collaborate on a song together. Credit: @goya_menor, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable insisted that he deserved the Best Street-Hop Artist award more than Goya Menor and claimed he had more hits than the Benin-born singer.

In an unexpected turn of events, the duo seemed to have buried the hatched as they collaborated in a new viral video.

Another clip shows them hitting the streets as they entertain their fans, who were excited to see the two talents work together.

"Street ti take over" - Portable

In a clip shared by Portable through his official IG page, he noted that they are now at peace and added that the streets have taken over. The acts put smiles on the faces of their fans as they reunite.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Portable & Goya Menor's reunion

Goya Menor's realignment with Zazu has come as a shock to many of their fans. See some reactions below:

@darhray_concept:

"Goya menor get sense. My man won revive in career."

@azbaba_arisekola:

"Headies self messed up that year, na Zazoo get street that year."

@goya_menor:

"Peace and love."

@thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

"Zazu with the clean heart."

@certified_ajat:

"Musically music is business."

@prince_mashood20:

"The way this guy de hustle for hin validity ehen!"

@african_pencilg:

"Portable for a reason."

Portable replies Goya Menor

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable is at it again as he claps back at Goya Menor and advises him not to come anywhere near him; if not, he will unleash terror.

The street sensation has been locked in an online war of supremacy since the Bam Bam singer won the Headies award for the best street-hop artiste.

Goya Menor had earlier slammed Portable as a dirty, illiterate who doesn't come an inch close to him in terms of class, finesse and even street madness.

Source: Legit.ng