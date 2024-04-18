Portable Zazu has called out Verydarkman in a trending voice note as he leaks their private chat

The Zazu crooner who slammed the online influencer issued a warning to him not to involve him in Cubana Chiefpriest's recent drama with the EFCC

Portable Zazu, in the viral voice note, advised Verydarkman to steer clear away from him if he doesn't want trouble

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has voiced his displeasure at social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, as he lashed out at the latter in a viral voice note.

Portable, who leaked his private chate with VDM, described the influencer as a blabbermouth.

Portable Zazu advises Verydarkman to stay off his case. Credit: @portablebaeby @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Why Portable called out Verydarkman

The Zeh Nation boss, in the viral voice note, expressed displeasure at VDM for advising him to consider carrying out a DNA test on a child whom he had with one of his baby mamas.

Portable warned the social media activist not to involve him in socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's recent drama with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Zazu crooner threatened to go spiritual if Verydarkman didn't desist from mentioning his name online.

Listen to Portable Zazu's voice note below:

Below is a video of Verydarkman reacting to Cubana Chiefpriest's arrest while suggesting that Portable Zazu may be the next to be arrested by the EFCC:

Recall that Portable begged the anti-graft body to forgive him for spraying money on fans in public.

Netizens react as Portable blasts Verydarkman

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

oyintheboss_:

“Very dark brain” got me rolling on the floor."

joshiefavour2022:

"The very dark man talks a lot portable ride on."

mc_futurize:

"@verydarkblackman Nor reply he get why, He wan still use you trend* he unreleased* Song*"

iamsugargal_:

"The guy talks too much and doesn’t know when to stop…….Naija Activist…..use that energy drag Tinubu if he sure for u."

its_2kiss:

"Potable is the only man online that verydark man cannot win so make him know drag with am leave the trophy for him.."

Source: Legit.ng