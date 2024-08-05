Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently shared a video where he talked about his humble beginnings and why people should never give up

In the trending clip, AG shared the first time he left Nigeria and how it came to be after dreaming of travelling out of the country since being a child

Adekunle Gold also revealed in the viral clip how many countries he has been to since his first trip out of Nigeria in 2015

Renowned Nigerian Afro-pop star Adekunle Al-Moruff Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, recently shared personal details about his life that got people talking online.

The singer recently shared a video on his Snapchat handle in which he spoke about travelling out of Nigeria for the first time in 2015.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold shares motivation message for for his fans. Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

He noted that he had always wanted to travel out of Nigeria but could never finance this dream until 2015.

"One song took me out" - AG shares

The Afro-pop star revealed in his motivational video that just one song took him out of the country after years of dreaming of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He revealed that, at the time the dream came true, he had only released two songs: Shade and Orente.

After this experience, his resolve to always believe in his dream was reinforced, which is why he is sharing it with his fans to never give up on their ambitions.

Adekunle Gold also revealed in the motivational video that he has been to over 35 countries since his first trip in 2015.

Watch the trending clip below:

Netizens react to AG's story

Here are some of the comments that trailed Adekunle Gold's video:

@king_richy01:

"You no tell ppl say your papa too get money o."

@jsquare_olakitan:

"You don make am nah. Advice go sweet for ya mouth."

@debbie.xxli:

"The only things I love are sleeping and eating, will they take me places?"

@itz_bodexzee7:

"God, just do this one favor, I just want to elevate."

@kisscercie:

"One day when I don get money I’ll turn motivational speaker too."

@thesouvenirhall:

"Thank you for this words."

@realwarripikin:

"Blast 🔥🔥 talent + passion must make way for you."

@_ajulo:

"No be this boy sing 🎶 money no dey bring happiness??"

@gombachu_1:

"Been playing soccer all my life I have never been able to travel with it."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng