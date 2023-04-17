Nigerian hypeman Goya Menor seems yet to have gotten over his beef with controversial colleague Portable, and a recent interview confirms this bias

Goya Menor recently said during an interview, when he was asked about his beef with Portable, that he sees his colleague's attacks on his person as a Dog barking at an Elephant

He noted that when such happens, the Elephant doesn't concern itself with whatever the Dog does and focuses on itself because both can't be compared

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and hypeman Goya Menor has sparked reactions online with comments about ace Street pop artist, Portable describing him with derogatory comments.

Goya made these controversial comments during an interview with Hip TV, where he was asked about his beef with Portable.

Nigerian rapper Goya Menor sparks reactions online with recent comments about Portable describing him as a Dog. Photo credit: @goya_menor/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Menor responded that the last time he was asked about the beef, all he told them was that he didn't have any issues with Portable, rather he thinks the Zazo crooner has issues with himself.

The Amapiano remix crooner then metaphorically described his situation with Portable, saying it was like a Dog was barking at an Elephant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Goya described himself as the elephant and Portable as the other.

Watch an excerpt of Goya Menor's interview talking about his beef with Portable

Netizens reacted to Goya Menor's comments about Portable

@active_mayornice:

"This one dey talk portable better pass ham 100%."

@_lagosboi:

"Portable right now : Them don post u before? Davido don call u? Wizzy don call u? DJ Tunz don do beat for you before? Abi u don see Abu Abel before?"

@oluwagbeminija_:

"Sentiments aside , you might have more packaging than portable , but musically portable sings better . You dey whine grace ? Grace wey no dey disgrace."

@urcstudio:

"Bros be careful o! Portable sabbi abu Abel."

@dj_ayflow:

"Na rubbish this one Dey talk jare portable still get hit pass you."

@mr.azeezofficial:

"@goya_menor tbvh @portablebaeby sings better than you. You only have packaging and good physical appearance than him but musically he’s above you. Since you collected award you haven’t had any hit song and if you or anyone thinks am wrong then y’all are right."

@_kelvindamascus:

"@portablebaeby come see Wetin goya Dey talk about you . Portable is better than you bro has more fans than you has more album than you has more music than you has gone to more shows than you and can sing better than you . Afta ameno. Which other song you don sing way blow."

@daskygram:

"@goya_menor ! As it stands now, portable is bigger than you!"

@freezofestus1:

"Werey how many hit songs he get for this country."

Goya Menor blasts Portable over headies win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial rising star Portable received a response from a colleague, Goya Menor, days after calling him out on social media.

Recall that Goya Menor emerged as the Best Streethop Artiste category winner, ahead of Portable, who was equally nominated before disqualification.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer didn’t mince his words as he took a massive swipe at Portable’s academic achievements.

Source: Legit.ng