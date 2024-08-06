Portable Zazu and his colleague Goya Menor are now on good terms as they recently posed for pictures

The Zeh Nation boss who recently called out Goya Menor was seen holding the latter's Headies plaque

Portable and Goya Menor, who were once rivals, also rocked matching outfits, triggering comments from their fans

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has reconciled with his colleague Goya Menor barely days after he dragged the latter out on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial singer called out Goya Menor while warning him to send him his share from the song they sang together.

All appears to be well between the duo as they jointly promote their new collaboration.

Goya Menor posted a series of pictures of him and the Zeh Nation boss wearing similar attire as they posed with the former's Headies plaque, which he won ahead of Portable in 2022.

The singer was seen holding onto his award as Portable tried to touch it.

Recall that Portable dragged Headies organisers over his loss, among other dramas he created online.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram page, Goya Menor wrote in a caption:

"Ba a brother to your brotherman Keep streaming AWILOH."

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Portable's pics with Goya Menor

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

everything_sperry:

"Our award."

king_owonikoko:

"May God nor let portable call u out ."

destiny_automobiles_limited:

"Last last una gather hold am naso be a brother to your brother man ."

mroutstanding_:

"You no gree leave the award oh make dem no reap you.."

annie_chukwurah:

"Una don share the headies."

daebosh_

"Goya amenor no gree release that headies plaque oh make portable no go run say them cheat am."

Goya Menor warns Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian hypeman didn't get over his beef with Portable.

While granting an interview, Goya was asked about his beef with Portable, and he said that he sees the singer's attacks as a dog barking at an elephant.

He noted that when such happens, the elephant doesn't concern itself with what the dog does but focuses on itself as both can't be compared.

