Seun Kuti has lectured his fans about his late father's wealth and how much he used to take to school as a child

In the recording, he said that his father used to cater for everyone around at Kalatuta republic when he was alive

Seun also noted that he used to take an amount more than his teacher's salary daily as pocket money

Controversial singer, Seun Kuti, son of Afro beat originator, Fela, has boasted about his father's wealth while slamming Nigerians artists over their careless spending.

The music act, who was trolled by his colleague, explained that when he was young, the pocket money he takes to school was more than his teacher's salary.

He took a swipe at Nigerian singers and their frivolous spending while comparing them to his late father Fela.

According to him, Fela had more than 500 hundred people he was feeding daily at Kalatuta. He mentioned that the money he was to inherit were spent on taking care of the less privilege.

Seun speaks about his sibling

In the recording, Kuti noted that his sister once tore a N50 note and teachers had to warn all the pupils not to come to school with such huge amount again.

He further stated that the teachers also told them not to come to school with more than N5. However, he disobeyed and used to hide his money in his socks.

Seun Kuti said Nigerian singers spend money in buying cars and living large like politicians.

Recall that this is not the first time that Seun would be dragging music artist, both locally and internationally. He dragged Didi over his assault case with Cassie.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video about other artists

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens about the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

orlando_don_porosky:

"He is actually right that Fela accommodated anybody in his home, fed them and also have allowances, not sure if it’s daily or weekly. At that time, once you’re homeless, just go to Fela’s house."

@domingo_loso:

"Fela be like Abraham for 9ja. He mentored many people."

@_ellayofficial_:

"His father did well and still haven’t fail, is his right to enjoy whatsoever he met in life and he is doing well for himself ."

@meekmoses1:

"The part he said All the money wey i suppose inherit from my papa he don carry am dash people."

@dattallngwaguy:

"He was the OBO of the 1990's."

@dee_dee231:

"100 naira for Tunwase nursery and primary school?"

@yankybaba:

"Na Seun laugh dey sweet me for body."

@thec_la_:

"My friend talk fast! I dey fry fish!"

@gafgold:

"Igbo cruise plus laughter."

@rejoice_soft:

"Bigbird kuti talks fact....the real revolutionary of our Time."

