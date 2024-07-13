Wife of actor, Lawori, has called on Nigerians to come to her aid and help her after her husband was hospitalised

The movie act was allegedly hit with a bottle on his head while he was anchoring an event during at Idimu Day last week

He had made a video and accused NURTW chieftain, Kokozaira of being behind the attack as he showed off his plastered head

All seemed not well with Nollywood actor, Ade Adele, better known as Lawori, as his wife has cried out for help.

Legit.ng had reported that a guy broke bottle on Lawori's head while he was anchoring Idimu Day celebrating a week ago. The movie act cried out after that and labelled Kokozaira as master mind of attack.

The actor's wife shared the video of the actor taking drip in a hospital on his social media page. According to her, he has not opened his eyes since he was admitted in the medical facility.

Lawori's wife explains what happen to actor

In the clip, the woman said her husband had been feeling dizzy, and he called his brother to take him for treatment.

Lawori's wife further explained that her husband decided to observe his prayer with his brother, however, he fainted before they left the house. The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment.

The woman didn't mention Kokozaira's name, but some fans insist that the NURTW chieftain should be arrested, as other actors had called him out in the past over his attitude.

Reactions trails Lawori's wife video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the actor's wife. Here are some of them below:

@adorableesq:

"Have they done an MRI to check what’s going on in his head."

@alhaja_costumier:

"Madam, God should rely on the power of God, you shall not weep over them."

@007recordz_studio:

"U dey trust man . Better call God."

@donnafairlady:

"Ah! I weep for this country. Madam it is well with your husband."

@_deeposh:

"Please quickly take him to a better hospital. He may be bleeding internally…. Sending you prayers God will come through for you."

@adezz51:

"God will heal him and Strengthen him in Jesus mighty name."

@phareedarh_1302:

"They won’t talk now o."

@tobalasebaba:

"What exactly help u need justice or. Medical help? I dont understand."

@feranmi_786:

"@mrlatin1510 With due respect , what’s your work as their president Abeg? One of you member is brutally assaulted and you kept mute all because unah dey collect riba from all these agbero."

@shina147:

"I said it last week that @kokozaria_americaboy werey should arrested but they overlooked everything due to money spent for them at their Yeye moving premier by koko and those Yeye agbero that Tinubu turned to human being. @realyomifabiyi you promised to carry out this matter but yet we hear nothing about the case anymore and I believed you are not among these people…justice for @lawori."

@iamfemmybest:

"The rest actors and actress won’t speak up since is not Toyin awon eyan ofo."

Portable calls out Kokozaira

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had called out Kokozaria, lover of his estranged baby mama, Honey Berry for keeping his son away from him.

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he is just a year old.

