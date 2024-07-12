Controversial public figure Seun Kuti, who is also the last son of the late music legend Fela has raised eyebrows online following a question he was asked

Seun got interviewed by Timi Agbaje, a social media content creator, and was asked a question about music producer Samklef

Seun's response is one that sent a shock down the spine of social media users after he asked who Samklef was

Seun Kuti has been on the frontline of blogs for a while now. The controversial musician made headlines on Thursday, July 11, after he revealed something about his wife's monthly allowance.

A recent interview surfaced online where the blunt singer, who opened up about his relationship with his daughter, shared conversations with content creator Timi Agbaje.

Seun Kuti says he does not know Samklef. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @samklef

Source: Instagram

While they were speaking, Seun touched on many subjects, but the one that sparked conversations online was when he was asked about a sample.

Timi had said something and mentioned Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, and Seun Kuti's response was, "Who is Samklef?"

He noted that anyone who has not done a big show in the last two years is irrelevant to him and that being in the music industry entails relevance.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to Seun Kuti's interview

His statement sparked discourse on social media, with fans giving their hot takes. Read some comments below:

@kingniixK:

"Bold of seun to assume he’s been relevant in the last 10 years not even 2."

@iconick_david:

"This Seun dey gimme joy. Big inspiration."

@bigmanfluid:

"Samklef noni."

@adebowale352:

"Samklef is typing………"

@bamidele_onalaja:

"Who be Samklef ??? U very correct jare, we no know am."

@gallard_torex:

"Omo you just cooked that guy."

@favourjake9:

"Seun’s intellectuality is high asf!"

Seun Kuti flaunts uncompleted house

Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Seun Kuti caused a social stir after sharing a video of his investments.

The music star and activist posted clips of his building project amid claims from critics that he was poor.

Seun Kuti’s move sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with some saying his action was unnecessary and others praising his project.

Source: Legit.ng