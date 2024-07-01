Samklef has made a video to address Seun Kuti's attitude as he orders him to stop calling out musicians

According to him, Seun is living off his late father's glory as Samklef accuses him of seeking online validation

He noted that the singer was jealous of his colleagues as he compares him to his late father in the viral audio recording

Former Music producer Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has faced the anger of fans for slamming Seun Kuti with a voice note.

The controversial blogger known for calling out celebrities said that Seun was a noisy singer. He compared his talent to that of his father and added that Seun has been living off his father's privilege.

According to the Samklef, Seun has not gotten much love from fans, that is why he has been calling other artists out anyhow.

Samklef slams Seun Kuti for calling out other artists. Photo credit@samklef/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Samklef compares Seun to his father

Samklef made some comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory. He explained that Fela's father was a clergy and the late musician created his own legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool, as he vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stops calling out others.

Not only that, but he also played the song Seun Kuti sang with Bob Marley's son and further dragged him.

Recall that Samklef had called out Seun Kuti before. He slammed the singer for supporting Verydarkman.

His word:

“Una don hear that Seun Kuti song wey he sing with Bob Marley's son. His papa dey sing Afrobeat beat, him dey sing Afronoise. Fela went to create his own life, any small thing, dem go say Fela's son. He no even sabi compose music, you no get any hit song wey we known.

"At least, I get plenty hit song which I know. You are stupid, na your papa dey run am. Your papa dey face politician. Stop seeking validation."

See the post here:

Reactions trail Samklef's video made for Seun Kuti

@sarahssadave:

"Thank you my brother he papa better pass pikin 100 time."

@isiakab09:

"Na true say samklef steal laptop

@rough_characterr:

"Refugee Dey force laugh."

@adams__gold:

"This Samklef way no get future again."

@mugabe.otf_:

"Samklef just too senseless."

@iamscottbangz:

"Just imagine, failed producer."

@sampsonobinna3:

"If you get mind come back to Nigeria come talk am.'

@blinkson202:

"Fuul at 40 is what again omo him voice just dey irritating."

@olakanmi______:

"Only you dey joke only you dey laugh,no be ment be that."

Samklef slams Nasboi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samklef and Nasboi were at war over a post by the former music producer about Verydarkman and Seun Kuti.

In the post, Samklef slammed Kuti and VDM for standing by each other as he called them different name.

Nasboi had taken to the comments section to react to the post and Samkleft slammed him for his comment

Source: Legit.ng