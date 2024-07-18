A Nigerian Twitter user is concerned about Zlatan's approach after some area boys surrounded his car while he was with his son

Zlatan and Shiloh were in his car on their way to an unknown location when some area boys came close to hail the singer

His frightened son jolted back and called them bad boys, but an X user noted that he could have corrected his son instead

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, is under fire following a video of himself and his son Shiloh describing area boys as bad boys.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer's son screamed in fear after the boys spotted his father and began to sing his praises.

Zlatan comes under fire after X user questioned his actions. credit: @zlatan_ibile, @maintishe

An X user has come forward to slam the singer for not correcting his son, Shiloh, after he called the area boys who surrounded his father's car bad.

According to the user, Zlatan could have seized the moment to educate his son about socio-economic class and not portray them as bad boys.

The user @maintishe also dragged the singer for faking an accent while communicating with his child when he could have maintained his Nigerian accent.

Other X users praised Tishe's post while airing their differing opinions about that moment with the singer and his son.

See the post here:

How Nigerians reacted to X user's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fekomiceo:

"Because they never collect your phone for traffic with cutlass."

@_adekoyejo_:

"That child is a toddler for goodness sakes."

@jeff_agu:

"So he should start lecturing his son on camera. Nigerians know how to sound smart in other people's story when most of them are just the same."

@chief_0bi:

"I don’t care about his accent or his choice of words, but you see those guys in traffic. Some of them are Bad boys."

@damii.af:

"Even though Zlatan is from the street, he could have said no there aren’t bad boys."

@mheenarh__:

"Don’t you people know what a bad boy means to a child? He is not Insulting or deme@ning them, the guy came at him like that and he was just scared."

@_oyiza:

"Twitter people are definitely from another planet."

Zlatan Ibile marks 10 years since leaving football

Zlatan Ibile is celebrating his ten years in the entertainment industry since ditching football for music.

The Zanku label boss also recounted the role his former colleagues at Mapoly played in his music career.

Until 2017, after his hit song with Olamide, Zlatan Ibile revealed he was only an aspiring footballer.

