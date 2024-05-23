Nigerian singer Oritsefemi is once again in the news over his crashed marriage with his ex-wife, Nabila Fash

Nigerian singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele is making headlines for the umpteenth time over his former marriage with sports journalist Nabila Fash.

The Igbeyawo crooner was a guest on the ‘With Chude’ show, where he spilled his side of the story about his troubled marriage with Nabila.

In one of the new snippets from the show that was released online, Oritsefemi explained how he discovered he had a third child through social media.

According to the singer, a popular Instagram blog, Instablog, posted that he had three kids and he realised that the lady in question who was pregnant with his third child got to find out it was a girl she was having and she came back after six months to inform him.

Oritsefemi said that when the girl came to him about the pregnancy, he never told her to terminate it, and he took responsibility. He also added that all of his four children today are his because he always makes sure a DNA test is done.

He said:

"Na for social media I take know say I get three kids o. Instablog already posted that I have three kids, I no know how they take know say somebody get belle for me. So this girl come get to understand say na girl dey her belle na why six months later she come and when she came, I never said go and terminate anything. I said from now henceforth, I will be the one taking care of it because what I normally do is as you dey born I dey do DNA immediately to confirm. All my four kids na my kids, DNA confirmed all.”

How Nabila reacted to the pregnancy

Speaking further, Oritsefemi explained that he and his wife at the time, Nabila, discovered the news of the pregnancy at about the same time.

According to him, he had known the baby mama even before Nabila, and when he informed her of the situation, she did not take it lightly. The singer said that was when his real problems started.

In his words:

“I discovered this girl was pregnant when I was already with Nabila and I didn’t know the girl hid the pregnancy because she wanted to know if it was a boy. The news even blow for me and Nabila front and I was like ‘see babe, look at what happened o, I even know this girl before I met you’. Nabila no understand o, na the first problem wey I no get rest of mind be that."

Netizen reacts to Oritsefemi’s video

Oritsefemi’s disclosure on how he found out about his third kid on social media drew a reaction from an online user. See the comment below:

King_allen_allen:

“Sometimes, I don't know how weak some men can be. U had a child outside ur marriage, and if ur wife nags and wants to leave, let her peacefully leave na. Why hold her until she gives u maximum problems?”

Nabila takes legal action against Oritsefemi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Oritsefemi's ex-wife, Nabila, finally reacted to his claims about her on social media.

According to reports from celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the sports journalist took legal action and issued a cease-and-desist letter to her former husband.

In the photos of the letter making the rounds online, Nabila’s lawyer, Rockson A. Igelige for Rockson Legal, noted how Oritsefemi’s claims were false and damaging to their client.

