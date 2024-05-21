Lafeet Adedimeji has shared the things he passed through in the movie industry while granting an interview

In the viral video, he was on Teju Babaface's podcast as he said that he was told that to be successful in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood, he had to join a caucus

According to him, he had to join, but life was a living hell for him after taking the step as he almost quit acting

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has opened up about his acting career and some of the challengesw he passed through in the movie industry.

The actor, who loves gushing on his wife, was a guest on Teju Babyface's podcast. According to him, he was told that to be successful in the movie industry, he had to join a caucus and he followed the advice.

However, it was a tough time for him, as he almost quit acting after joining a group. Though he didn't mention the name of the group he joined, he noted that he went through hell.

Adedimeji shares advice his gave him

During the interview, the award-winning actor said his father told him that once ladies flock around him and finds it difficult to pick one among them, then he should know that he has arrived. And fame was already at the door.

Speaking further, he explained that his father also told him that once he can't make the right choice among them or when he doesn't have self-control again, then destruction was at the door.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Adedimeji said. Here are some of the comment below:

@kephy_nefe28:

"Waite Do you mean Mr Teju make my favorite cry, no nah am sad. God has indeed been faithful in journey and he will definitely perfect everything that concerns you and me."

@kayode_adamolekun:

"Sometimes, stores of our darks days sounds so dramatic to be true but the truth is that every successful journey had gotten some dark parts , written or unwritten. Believe in your own process, you're closer to victory than imagined."

@lucycos85:

"Just finished watching and I have grown more in respect of your craft. For a truth, your recent works are those that truly challenges you and always different from any previous roles. Keep winning fave. Am still finding it really tough to think there was no video of Ayinla to study and yet you gave us that stellar performance."

@bolcakes_events:

"Alihamdulillah Robillialamin for everything."

@oloyo_authentic:

"Ayinla."

@ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"Just finished watching. Those dark days are now success stories. Aliamdulilah. Meanwhile that great marketer that inspired you to come back , May God bless his or her generations anywhere they are."

@alajo_adugbo:

"Strong man."

@ma3teesfashion:

"Alhamdulila."

@oluwatobi_fakos:

"Going to watch, Pacesetter."

@omololafaizat:

Superstar, Oga sir."

Lateef Adedimeji shares his secret

Legit.ng had reported that Adedimeji had shared how he rose in the movie industry in a video posted online.

According to him, he was a real definition of grace.

He also noted that he was not born with a silver spoon, but had to work hard to where he was today.

