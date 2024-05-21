Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has refused to back down on his call for a DNA test to be carried out on his grandson Liam

The late singer's father pointed out a unique feature in Liam that is unusual among his family members

Mohbad's father also called on Nigerians to support him in his fight for justice over Mohbad's death

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Illerioluwa Aloba Mohbad, has once again accused his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, of paternity fraud.

In a viral audio interview on social media, Mohbad's father insisted that his grandson, Liam Light Aloba, didn't belong to the former Marlian signee.

Mohbad's dad says DNA test is a must. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Aloba pointed out Liam’s noticeable bow legs as an indication, as he stated that no one in their family has such a physical trait.

He further claimed that Wunmi’s partner was involved in Mohbad’s death and urged her to take Liam to his rightful father.

In Joseph Aloba's words:

“All the names Mohbad mentioned in the petition he wrote, were involved in his death. I still insist that his wife’s concubine killed him. This is why DNA is a must.

“Wunmi said my son deflowered her so why is she running away from DNA? Liam has bow legs. We don’t have bow legs in the Aloba family. She should take the boy to his father. It is so sad that these wicked people k!Iled my son in his prime. Nigerians should please support me as I fight for justice for my son.”

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad post

See some of the comments below:

queenbrown378"

"Haaa God, what is all these?, most growing babies have bow legs as they learn to walk. It gets better as they continue to grow. God, please protect Liam."

ellahellah22:

"Papa mohbad, why did you rush to bury your son? Answer the question correctly."

celindion_aj:

"If a government can lie about an autopsy how much more DNA test . Wumi should take that boy far away from this father’s family! a lot of household enemies surrounded him. A father with a genuine love for his late son would never contest for the paternity of only child left to remember him if not greed."

