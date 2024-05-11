Singer Skiibii has released a new song where he tackles some people who are against him, many of his fans said he was referring to Harrysong

Harrysong had granted an interview a while ago and said that he clothed, fed and housed Skiibii as he also claimed that the singer joined a cult

In his diss track, Skiibii took Harrysong to the gallows, as he claimed he was trying to chase clout with his name

Nigerian singer Abbey Toyyib Elias, professionally known as Skiibii, has made a diss track to tackle his senior colleague, Harrysong, over his claims in an interview.

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had granted an interview where he claimed that Skiibii was a cultist. He also said that he fed, clothed and housed him only for him to disrespect him and his wife.

In his new music which was sighted online, the singer, who faked his death years ago, said that Harrysong was chasing clout and if it was easy, he should run am. He called him “Brother ode” as he claimed that he was unstoppable.

In his words:

“I am a moving train, I am unstoppable. We get the same dance video, brother ode wey dey jealous. You wan use me to chase clout, wetin you yarn, tell us, if e easy to be star, run am".

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Skiibii. Here are some of the comments below:

DSF says she fed and clothed Skiibii

Legit.ng had reported that Dorcas Fapson continued dragging her former lover, Skiibii, after they parted ways.

She slammed the singer and called him a liar and cheat who was too broke to fund the lavish lifestyle he shows off publicly.

Dorcas made some of the allegations in a leaked chat with a friend.

