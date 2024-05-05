A fun video of comedian Ali Baba's wife, Mary Akpobome, rejoicing following the birth of her triplets has emerged online

Ali Baba had announced the birth of his triplets on April 1, but many had assumed the comedian was trying to play a prank on people

The video of the comedian's wife rejoicing has seen fans and followers congratulating the celebrity couple

Legit.ng can confirm that comedian Atunyota Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has welcomed triplets with his wife, Mary Akpobome.

Ali Baba stirred reactions on April 1 after he announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Mary, welcomed triplets, but many tagged it the popular 'April fool' prank.

Ali Baba and wife welcome triplets. Credit; @gcfralibaba

Source: Instagram

The funny man stated that the babies, all boys, joined the family two months ago. Their names were revealed as Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew.

He wrote on his account:

"Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our three sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family. It’s been two months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these three beautiful blessings."

Mimi Yina shares video of Ali Baba's wife rejoicing

Mini Yina, a stylist on Sunday, April 5, shared a fun video of Ali Baba's vibe grooving to a song by Nathaniel Bassey.

She captioned the video:

"Awwww The JOY IS PRICELESS we celebrate the lattest Mother OF TRIPLETS IN TOWN. JESUS Has Done It Again what was impossible he made possible."

Watch the video below:

Congratulation messages pour in for Ali Baba and wife

Read the messages below:

veronica_ihy:

"God I see what you’re doing for others, please remember my eldest sister and make her mother of children.. Congratulations to the lates mum of 3."

maysdessertsn:

"I tap into this blessing."

pweettyinpink:

"Wait fessㅌ this wasn’t an April Fool’s joke congratulations to them God is great."

meraa_kle:

"Ha! God! You’re so good Still in the buisness of doing the impossible! You will do it again! And I’m the next testified."

kanoel_fabrics:

"Wait, we been think say na April fool oh. Congratulations Ma."

