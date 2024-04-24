D'banj has penned an appreciation note to all the people who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits and Don Jazzy as he apologised to those he had wronged

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scenes as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories

In an exclusive chat with music artist Essence, she said maybe a reunion is in the offing

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D'banj, has penned a long note of appreciation to members of the defunct Mo'hits and his former business partner, Don Jazzy.

The two heavyweights were once best friends and business partners before they went their separate ways a few years ago.

D'banj had attempted to show love and support to Don Jazzy openly after then.

D'banj apologises to Don Jazzy and former Mo'hits members. Photo credit @iambangalee/@donjazzy

In the message, D'banj noted that he was tired of the blame game. He explained that he had a good time with his former record label, Mo'hits as he called them brothers.

The philanthropist apologised to Don Jazzy and other members of the group, explaining that they all had spent many years focusing on the blame game.

D'banj praises ex-members of Mo'hits

In his post, Koko Master showered praises on the people he had worked with while he was in Mo'hits.

He took time to mention all their names and thanked all those who worked behind the scenes. According to him, all the people he named were instrumental to his rise as a music artiste, and they all made him who he is today.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to D'banj's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by D'banj. Below are some of the comments:

@obasijuade:

"Grateful Heart."

@ogeeafro1:

"My idol my mentor my God of music."

@phazehop:

"Jam is heavy !!!"

@gyonlineng:

"Grateful mind."

@endi_ziki:

"Finally, the legend asnd king are back."

@prince_arbanj:

"Eja Nla."

@olayimikaoladiplenty:

"The Eagle as landed."

@bnaira01:

"My best artist any time any day."

@blackrosesinc:

"Banga lee of the lee temple."

@impreialmoney:

"The king is back they won try to double my naira."

Essence believes the apology was a sign of maturity from D'banj

She said:

"D'banj and Don Jazzy working together again is not something that is impossible but it depends on both sides. Everyone has moved on to do their thing. Time has gone. They are both matured though. Maybe a reunion is about to take place. Or do they want to revive MoHit? You know that when you get to a certain age, you will like to make peace with everyone. I think that was what happened. It's great they are on good terms with each other".

2Baba tries to unite Dbanj and Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba called for the return of D'banj and Don Jazzy during his birthday party, which took place at Eko Hotels.

The two former best friends were in attendance while 2Baba was making his speech.

According to the African Queen crooner, he wants the two to start producing music again, as he declared that he was their big fan.

The crowd went wild as D'banj offered to perform his song 'I'm Feeling Good' which was produced by Don Jazzy, featuring 2Baba.

