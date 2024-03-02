Singer Reekado Banks has revealed that though a lot of people assume that he left Mavin Records because of a disagreement, the contrary was the case

In a podcast with media personality Daddy Freeze, he added that he is doing fine after leaving his former boss

He also shared his relationship with Don Jazzy and what he did for his career, and this made many netizens hail him

Popular Nigerian singer Ayoleyi Solomon, aka Reekado Banks, has opened up on his relationship with Don Jazzy.

Reekado Banks speaks on his relationship with Don Jazzy. Image credit: @reekadobanks, @donjazzy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

There were speculations that the 'Easy' crooner had parted ways with his former record label boss, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, due to a disparity. However, the 30-year-old said it wasn't true. Besides, he acknowledged that Don Jazzy took him from nothing to where he is currently.

The singer once said that he almost gave up on life before Don Jazzy signed him. On December 7, 2018, Reekado left Mavin Records after his five-year stint with them. Speaking in a podcast with popular media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, he said:

"That man took me from absolutely nothing. I wonder why people would think that there was a problem. There never was. Everything was amicable. The end of the contract came, I wanted to leave and he gave me his blessings. I feel it is a tradition in the industry for artists to break out angrily from a record label, and I feel that is being imposed on our relationship."

Check out the interview of Reekado Banks with Daddy Freeze in the video below:

Reactions to Reekado's podcast with Daddy Freeze

Several social media users have reacted to the podcast of Daddy Freeze with the Katapot crooner. Check out some of their comments below:

@tobimcmorris7690:

"Reekado Banks: A very calm and well brought up young man. He doesn't want to bad-mouth anybody. He calibrated his words carefully. He's talented!"

@shadrachboye8002

"Reekado soo chill and we'll mannered, this is a character to emulate and idolise. More grace Gee."

@Isaac_blingz:

"Finally back to doing home interviews."

@ibexy:

"I like him. He thinks before he speaks and he is very diplomatic in his responses. That's a real man right there."

@user-ve4os2gy5f:

"And this guy is good."

@davidayav5195

"Reekado you are just too good."

@gabrielashaye8317:

"Rora is my favourite Reekado’s song."

@gabrielashaye8317:

"Wizkid did him bad, he should apologise to banks even tho we all know that Wiz was right."

Reekado says he's in competition with himself

In this exclusive interview, Reekado Banks talked to Legit.ng about the difference between the Supreme Mavin Dynasty and Mavin Records.

He also discussed the possible comeback of the dynamic duo of D’Banj and Don Jazzy, as well as his label mates, Di’ja and Korede Bello.

According to him, he felt good to have Korede Bello and Di'Ja on the same label with him.

Source: Legit.ng