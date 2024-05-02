Top Nigerian singers Dbanj and Don Jazzy recently reunited for the first time in a long time on social media

The former Mo Hitz Records stars were spotted together in heartwarming photos that were posted online

The new snaps triggered excitement in many netizens with a number of them begging the legendary musicians for new music

Popular Nigerian singers Dapo ‘Dbanj’ Oyebanjo and Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy recently got many fans excited after they were spotted together.

Recall that the former business partners and Mo Hitz Records founders parted ways under controversial terms and later reunited at their colleague, Ikechukwu’s wedding in 2021.

In a new development, the two top musicians were once again spotted together in new photos shared on their official Instagram pages.

In one of the snaps, Dbanj and Don Jazzy had big smiles on their faces as they bumped fists with each other. Another snap showed them taking a photo with Don Jazzy’s father who is often called Mavin grandpa.

Dbanj accompanied the news photos with a caption where he described his relationship with Don Jazzy as a brotherly one. He wrote:

“Brothers for life, It’s @donjazzy again Bad Boys Since 04 I must greet @mavingrandpa specially! Thanks for all the prayers and support since ‘04!”

Fans react to Dbanj and Don Jazzy’s new photos

The new photos of Dbanj together with Don Jazzy raised a series of heartwarming reactions from fans. A number of them asked the music moguls for a new song together. Read some of their comments below:

paranormaldj:

“we need an EP from you guys.”

Hedwigmufer:

“Osheeee❤️.”

toluolisa:

“Legends.”

nelsonbenguela:

“Black Excellence.”

krimmevents:

“Two Kings !!!!”

abimpi:

“Awww I’m not crying, you are .”

Vose_official:

“men wey sabi.. legendary ❤️.”

Onlystona:

“The one and only Banga of Lee Nation Legends.”

Falaiye.williams:

“Who was wizkid then ?”

Iamjibade:

“Leaders of the new Afrobeats .”

opromotus:

“One more track or a collaboration album from these two won't be bad.”

swt_nation:

“And wizkid go come dey talk rubbish .. Imagine a whole d banj dey loyal . This life.”

pretty_layo01:

“See people that pave way they are peaceful na the new cat dey scatter everywhere else.”

Dexywane:

“Bad boys since 04 yeeiiii na the year them born me oo.”

Twgyxcakesnbakez:

“Abeg we need a reunion. This is great.”

dd2ade_aa:

“They revolutionised the music industry. Big ups to them .”

Akwaralife:

“While the Legends are building evaluating relationships, one kid is calling his Legends influencers.”

Pepepretti_herself:

“Back to where it started. The real giants in the industry .”

Sabinus supports Don Jazzy over Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Sabinus didn't try to act as a mediator after Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer.

Sabinus noted that he was willing to fight for Don, but Baba J would need to send him N5k first as a consultation fee before starting the legal process.

In response, a netizen said: "This is the lawyer that BOBRISKY booked."

