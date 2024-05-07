Former Nollywood actor turned TV show producer Teju Babyface recently made a revelation about his relationship with actress Mercy Aigbe on his show

During a conversation with Stella Damasus, he shared how he and Mercy Aigbe used to share a thing during their undergraduate days at UNILAG

He revealed that he used to keep a particular picture as a souvenir, which he planned to show Mercy and publish at a later date, but it was stolen

Nigerian actor and TV show presenter Teju Oyelakin, better known as Teju Babyface, recently shared a story about his love life from when he was an undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

He shared that he used to have a massive crush on Mercy Aigbe during their time as undergraduates at the University of Lagos.

Teju noted that he was ahead of Mercy Aigbe by two years, and she used to like him very much, but things didn't work out between them.

"Our picture together was stolen" - Teju shared

During his conversation with Stella Damasus, the King of Talk, he also shared that he had a picture of himself and Mercy Aigbe that he used to cherish so much.

He noted that he had planned to publish the photo at some point until it was stolen. Teju Babyface shared that they posed together for the picture in front of the famous New Hall in UNILAG.

While on the show, Stella Damasus spoke about her crashed marriage and how she found out about it on YouTube.

Watch the viral clip below:

Teju's revelation about Aigbe stirs reactions

Netizens react to Teju Babyface's revelation about Mercy Aigbe:

@bussy_skills:

"Moral lesson please?"

@bienhomestore:

"Unnecessary information."

@fifeoflagos:

"Press your wife stomach very well nah she steal ham."

@0no_yume:

"If na Samklef talk this one now, y'all will come for him."

@fabrics_bank:

"Do you still like her??"

@chiright:

"Aunty Mercy is everyone crush."

@dyzebeat:

"Maybe your wife stole it."

@adewoleamb:

"People be jumping on this comment like “what’s the morale of the story”, but that’s just some seconds clip that you just saw, y’all should do better."

@bukenzos_world:

"Who else if not ur wife."

Source: Legit.ng