“Blackface ‘Chanced’ 2Baba Then”: Eedris Abdulkareem Recalls, Sends Message to African Queen Singer
- Eedris Abdulkareem has sent a message to 2Baba to come through for his former bandmate, Blackface
- The veteran rapper, in a video, claimed 2Baba owes most of its success in the music industry to Blackface
- Eedris Abdulkareem also alleged that 2Baba was paying back Blackface by exploiting the past
Controversial rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has continued to make headlines days after his exchange with Grammy award winner Burna Boy.
In a recently released video, Eedris reacted to the differences between former Plantashun Boiz bandmates 2Baba and Blackface.
2Baba owes his success to Blackface - Eedris Abdulkareem
The veteran rapper stated that the African Queen singer owed most of his music career successes to Blackface.
Eedris disclosed that Blackface was the leader of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, which brought 2Baba to the limelight.
Why 2Baba may be paying Blackface back in his coins
Speaking as a guest in the latest episode of Nedu's led The Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris recall witnessing Blackface 'chanced' 2Baba at an event.
Eedris claimed 2Baba was paying Blackface by exploiting past incidents, which is wrong.
Speaking in Pidgin, Abdulkareem said,
“Most of the things wey 2face be today, na Blackface make am happen.”
Watch video of Eedris Abdulkareem speaking about 2Baba and Blackface below:
People react as Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how Blackface 'chanced' 2Baba
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:
hynezz_bobo:
"Hmmmm do good nobody knows tomorrow."
jahgabanoflondon:
"Una suppose name this Episode, The stories Untold of 2baba, Man Worked hard and Became one of Africa's Living Legends."
hawklan45:
"Take care of am cos na him papa abi."
itzdannypray_007:
"How 2baba go forget when he no get memory loss."
tunnyogunnowo:
"Omo this will only make matters w0rst. It will only increase the tensi0n between the 2 parties. This is not your story to tell sir."
itemebobriggs:
"When black face was carrying 2 babes tuface was catching inspiration.. Its clear."
jamesjibunma:
"Abeg where Faze dey when Black Face dey chance Tuface? The gist no complete."
Rudeboy slams Eedris Abdulkareem
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, slammed Eedris Abdulkareem over his attack on his junior colleague Burna Boy.
Paul stated that Eedris always talked down on his colleagues, including him and his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.
The Psquare singer also cited an issue between American rapper 50 Cent and Eedris in 2004.
