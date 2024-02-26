Nigeria is facing an economic crisis occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies subsidy removal and floating of the naira

At the moment, Tinubu's economic reforms have caused more hardship in the land leading to a free fall of the naira and an alarming surge in the cost of living and soaring food prices

However, the TUC, a left wing of the NLC, has urged the federal government to suspend its reforms and immediately begin the importation of food

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to begin the importation of food to mitigate the soaring prices of food across the country.

TUC lists ways to end hardship

This was disclosed by the the president of TUC, Festus Osifo, during a press conference on the economic hardship ravaging the country on Monday, February 26, in Abuja, The Punch reported.

According to Osifo, Nigerians have never witnessed this level of hardship before even during military regimes.

He added that the problems are not unconnected to the government’s poor patronage of locally made products and services and lack of capable hands at the helm of affairs.

Osifo advised President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency to strengthen the economic management team and also look beyond party or tribal lines to develop homegrown solutions to the hardship.

“Nigerians must live to see tomorrow before we can understand how beautiful a government policy is. The national pride of striving to achieve food sufficiency locally should be temporarily relaxed. Governments at all levels should immediately purchase sufficient quantities of food items from different parts of the world and share them with vulnerable Nigerians.

“Importing food abroad at this point will assist to reduce the hyper-inflation of food in the country. FG should allow importation of food items for Nigerians consumption within the next two weeks,” he added.

Hardship: Tinubu's meets with Dangote, Elumelu, others

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, February 25, established an economic advisory committee comprising governors and essential figures in Nigeria.

This initiative by the president addresses the country's struggling economy and alleviates Nigerians' burdens.

During the Sunday meeting in Abuja, Tinubu emphasised exploring different strategies to tackle economic challenges.

