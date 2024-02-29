2Baba has broken his silence amid the viral conversation in the Nigerian music industry about artists who paved the way for others

The Hypertek label boss recounted how veteran musician Daddy Showkey showed support for him and Blackface at an event in the late 90s

2Baba recalled he and Blackface were poorly treated at a show before Daddy Showkey stepped into the situation

The ongoing drama in the music industry about categories of artists who paved the way in other Nigerian music industries appeared to have caught Innocent Idibia 2Baba's attention, who recently broke his silence.

Odumodu, in another post, fired back at veteran rapper Eedris Abdukareem as he boldly asserted that no one paved the way for Burna Boy, Wizkid, or anyone in the music industry.

2Baba on experience with Daddy Showkey

The African Queen singer, in a recent post via his Instastory, recounted how Daddy Showkey, whose real name is John Odafe Asiemo, came through for him and his former Platanshun Boiz colleague Blackface in the late 90's.

2Baba disclosed that Daddy Showkey stopped show organisers from treating him and Blackface unfairly.

The celebrated musician wrote:

"1998/1999 I think Ife or Ibadan, it was just me and Black then. I can't recollect the exact event Daddy Showkey stood up for us PBOYS when show organisers were treating us badly based on hotel and balance levos. He didn't even have to but he made sure we were treated properly."

See a screenshot of 2Baba's post below:

Daddy Showkey is a veteran musician who reigned in the late nighties and was popular for songs like Fire Fire, Diana, among others. He was also known for the Galala dance moves.

