Nigerian singer Davido has reportedly gifted his wife Chioma a mansion worth N688m in Atlanta

According to controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo, the singer gave Chef Chi, as she is fondly called the house as a gift for birthing their twins

Olunloyo said the mansion is tastefully furnished and urged the singer not to disclose the location for safety reasons

Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, is doing the most to ensure his wife Chioma feels appreciated for birthing their twins.

In a post by journalist Kemi Olunloyo, the singer allegedly gifted his wife a mansion in Atlanta as a sign of appreciation for having his babies, aka push gift.

Photo credit: @TheMahleek/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to Olunloyo, the mansion is worth about N688m and is tastefully furnished.

The controversial journalist urged the singer not to disclose the exact location of the mansion so as not to set himself up for unfortunate incidents like burglary.

Netizens react to Kemi Olunloyo's post

Seeing as the journalist brought a matter she advised to be private online, Nigerians wasted no time in dragging her.

lady_fransec:

"Who is that amebo among his crew??? The person needs to be fished out honestly☹️☹️"

miss_ifypraise:

"As crazy as she sounds. Videotaping your private residence and putting on the internet puts you at risk. Your home address is easy to find if you make your house public."

idarahonesty_e:

"Can this woman leave this couple alone? Why is she so obsessed with Davido? I thought old age comes with common s.en.s.e! Mctewww!"

mz_esheza:

"Omo it is the 900m that’s bursting my head oooo."

tolani_abdulhamee:

"Aunty Kem Kem is obsessed with the Adeleke"

prettytegga:

"Kemi and her 2cents…. I like the way Davido is setting Standard for his Billionaire Friends let’s focus."

dr_dazzles:

"Agbaya ni yin ma. What have they done to you that you won't stop monitoring and tr0ll!ng them."

Davido gifts Chioma bags worth over N100m

Still on gifts for Chef Chi, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer welcomed his wife Chioma back home in style after having their twins in the US.

According to Tundeednut, the Unavailable crooner spoiled his wife with luxury bags worth over N100m as a welcome home gift.

In photos shared by the blogger, three bags from different designer brands were sighted, propped up with two teddies with blue and pink ribbons symbolising their twins are a boy and a girl.

Source: Legit.ng